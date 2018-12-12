Baby delivered prematurely after mother wounded in Ofra terror attack dies

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel work at the scene of what an initial report from the Israeli army said was a shooting attack, near the Israeli settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank December 9, 2018 .
The baby of Shira Ish-ran, delivered after his mother had been shot and critically wounded in Sunday's terror attack near Ofra, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Shaare Zedek Medical Center announced in a statement.
The parents had met their baby son earlier Wednesday morning, the hospital said.
The baby was delivered by cesarean at 30 weeks due to the wounds Ish-ran sustained in the shooting attack at a bus stop outside Ofra. Ish-ran remains in serious condition but is said to be improving.
Amichai Ish-ran, her husband, remains in moderate condition after he was shot in the leg during the attack.
Public figures quickly expressed their sorrow over the news.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett called the death a tragedy, writing on Facebook, "our heart is with Shira and Amichai, the heart cries out."
"It's a vile murder of terrorists that stopped being afraid of us. We have to bring back deterrence that was lost. Otherwise, a wave of murders are on the way. Not with statements. In actions."
Emanuele Giaufret, the European Union's ambassador to Israel, wrote on Twitter he was "deeply saddened" to learn the news.
"Deeply saddened to learn that the baby born from a wounded victim of last Sunday night terror attack, in Ofra in the West Bank, passed away in hospital. My thoughts are with all the victims. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family," he wrote.
William Daroff, senior vice president for public policy and director of The Jewish Federation of North America's Washington office, wrote simply, "may the baby's memory be a blessing."
Yishai Fleisher, a spokesman for Hebron's Jewish community, called the baby a "helpless victim of [a] vicious Jihad attack."
"Bad news. The child born in an emergency c-section after the Ofra junction terror attack has died," he wrote on Twitter. "He was a helpless victim of the vicious #Jihad that has made 100 years of war against Jewish rights in any part of Israel. The @Airbnb de-listing gave fuel to terror, not peace."
In an interview with The Jerusalem Post
, Ish-ran's mother recalled the emotional moment when she woke up asking for her
.
Palestinians in a white car quickly passed by a bus stop near Ofra on Sunday and sprayed it with bullets, then sped away as soldiers shot at their vehicle but failed to halt its flight.
Shira, 21, underwent emergency surgery and was still in the critical care unit of Shaare Zedek Medical Center on Monday night, while Amichai was recovering from gun shot wounds in his legs.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
