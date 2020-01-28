Bahrain, UAE, Oman envoys at White House unveiling of Trump peace deal

In a sign of warming ties between Israel and Arab states in the Persian Gulf, ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain participated in the rolling out of the White House's peace plan on Tuesday.Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the UAE, Ambassador Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa of Bahrain and the Ambassador Hunaina al-Mughairy of Oman were in the East Room of the White House for the unveiling of the plan by President Donald Trump alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In recent years there have been numerous reports of growing ties between Israel and the Gulf states. Their presence at the ceremony unveiling the plan was considered a significant step and a sign that the countries support the plan that has been denounced by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.