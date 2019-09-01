Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bahrain instructs citizens to leave Lebanon over security incidents

By REUTERS
September 1, 2019 20:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Sunday instructed its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, citing "security events and developments," after a week of growing tensions raised fears of a new war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.

Bahrain has previously said its citizens should not to travel to Lebanon for any reason.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 1, 2019
IDF spokesperson:"There were no casualties, Hezbollah has failed"

By TAL LEV RAM/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings