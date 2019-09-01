Bahrain instructs citizens to leave Lebanon over security incidents

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry on Sunday instructed its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, citing "security events and developments," after a week of growing tensions raised fears of a new war between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement.



Bahrain has previously said its citizens should not to travel to Lebanon for any reason.



