Bahrain's Gulf Air suspended flights to and from Iraq’s Baghdad and Najaf cities on Friday until further notice due to security issues.The company's announcement on Twitter came after a U.S. air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, architect of Iran’s spreading military influence in the Middle East, in Baghdad.

