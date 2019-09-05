Barak: The Right forgot what it means to be Zionist

Former prime minister, and current Israel Democratic Party politician, Ehud Barak warned via social media on Thursday that Israel is “mere steps away from [Victor] Orban and Hungary.”



“The root of the matter is that the Right forgot what it means to be Zionist,” he said the Right “works to weaken the court, to suppress human rights groups, to silence the media and chip away at the core values of the IDF.”



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });