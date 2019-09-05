Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Barak: The Right forgot what it means to be Zionist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 15:53
Former prime minister, and current Israel Democratic Party politician, Ehud Barak  warned via social media on Thursday that Israel is “mere steps away from [Victor] Orban and Hungary.”

“The root of the matter is that the Right forgot what it means to be Zionist,” he said the Right “works to weaken the court, to suppress human rights groups, to silence the media and chip away at the core values of the IDF.”


