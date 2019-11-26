Benjamin Netanyahu, Yuli Edelstein call for unity in Likud

Hopes that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein could lead a rebellion against pm net were dashed on Tuesday when the two men met and issued a positive joint statement together."We are calling for unity in Likud," Netanayhu and Edelstein said. "there is a need to lower the flames, avoid splitting and internal fighting and stand together united against the challenges facing the party and the country."This is the first statement by Edelstein since Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced Netanyahu's indictment.Edelstein told reporters after the meeting that he is working in every way possible to esp unity govt. "The time has come for a responsible adult who will prevent a third election."Channel 12 reported that a compromise was being considered by which Netanayhu would remain pm for another five to six months followed by Gantz for two years and then the leader of Likud for the remaining one and a half years.