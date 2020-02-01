Benny Gantz: Abbas is rejecting an opportunity

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz took to Twitter to respond to Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas' rejection of “The Deal of the Century."“Once again Abu Mazen [Mahmud Abbas] hasn't wasted a chance to reject an opportunity," Gantz tweeted. "It’s about time he starts working for future generations and peace instead being stuck in the past and rejecting a future of hope for the entire region. The ignorance and disrespect for our brothers from the former USSR and Ethiopia who are an unbreakable part of the Jewish people is a disgrace. That’s not how you make peace."