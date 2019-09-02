Benny Gantz: Activity in North is important and must continue

Blue and White leader, Benny Gantz spoke on Monday morning in response to Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday.



"What happened in the North is a continuation of activity that began in 2012-13 when we tried to stop high-quality weaponry from reaching Hezbollah. It’s important and must continue.But cannot be automatic - every step must be weighed anew - Kochavi is not on auto-pilot."

