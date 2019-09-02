Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Benny Gantz: Activity in North is important and must continue

By JPOST.COM STAFF
September 2, 2019 10:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Blue and White leader, Benny Gantz spoke on Monday morning in response to Hezbollah missile attack on Sunday.

"What happened in the North is a continuation of activity that began in 2012-13 when we tried to stop high-quality weaponry from reaching Hezbollah. It’s important and must continue.But cannot be automatic - every step must be weighed anew - Kochavi is not on auto-pilot."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 2, 2019
Iran will take "stronger step" from nuclear deal if Europe doesn't act

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings