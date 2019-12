Blue and White leader Benny Gantz expressed his sorrow for the victims of the shooting in Jersey City on Wednesday.“The murders of Moshe Deutsch, Leah Minda Ferencz and two other innocent victims in a vicious attack on a kosher market in Jersey City is unfathomable. I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and to the entire Jewish community. We grieve alongside you,” he wrote on Twitter.