US soldier detained in Russia, US Army says

A US soldier has been detained in Russia on charges of criminal misconduct, the US Army said on Monday, that country's latest high-profile detention of an American.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been based in South Korea. Another US official said the soldier was accused of stealing from a woman.

The Army did not offer details on the charges, citing the sensitivity of the matter. It said Moscow notified the US State Department of the soldier's criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

"On May, 2, 2024, Russian authorities in Vladivostok, Russia, detained an American soldier on charges of criminal misconduct," the Army said.