Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US soldier detained in Russia, US Army says

By REUTERS

A US soldier has been detained in Russia on charges of criminal misconduct, the US Army said on Monday, that country's latest high-profile detention of an American.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the soldier had been based in South Korea. Another US official said the soldier was accused of stealing from a woman.

The Army did not offer details on the charges, citing the sensitivity of the matter. It said Moscow notified the US State Department of the soldier's criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

"On May, 2, 2024, Russian authorities in Vladivostok, Russia, detained an American soldier on charges of criminal misconduct," the Army said.

US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major operation
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:04 AM
UK military personnel's data accessed in hack, BBC reports
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:47 AM
Disruptions in Waze and Google Maps across Gush Dan and Jerusalem
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 12:29 AM
Sirens in Israel's south, rockets fall outside Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 11:24 PM
PMO: 'War cabinet agrees to continue with Rafah operation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 10:11 PM
IDF Spokesperson: 'We're considering Hamas's response'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 08:48 PM
Chief of staff Halevi, Defense Minister Gallant discuss Rafah operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 07:57 PM
Netanyahu delaying authorization for new Shin Bet appointments - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 07:21 PM
Netanyahu promised to open Kerem Shalom Crossing, White House says
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/06/2024 07:06 PM
Iraq executes 11 people convicted of terrorism, two security sources say
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 06:50 PM
Holocaust Remembrance Day siren sounds in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 06:13 PM
Turkey strikes northern Iraq from air, says it kills PKK members
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 05:36 PM
Biden, Netanyahu talk after start of Rafah evacuation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 05:16 PM
Hamas hostage deal talks on hold, official claims - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 05:07 PM
Visits to Israel still down amid war - CBS
By EVE YOUNG
05/06/2024 03:28 PM