Blue and White accept Netanyahu as first rotation, suspended once indicted

Blue and White party negotiators, after a four hour meeting with Likud party negotiators, accepted the suggestion by President Reuven Rivlin that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu serve as the first prime minister and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz switch him out once he is indicted.



