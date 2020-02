Blue and White leader Benny Gantz said Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman “failed in his job” and that his party will demand the ministry of health after the upcoming March election. Gantz was speaking on Thursday during a rally in the city of Netanya.

UTJ MK Moshe Gafni slammed Gantz, saying that as soon as “corruption cases connected to him and his party begin to come up” he uses haredi Jews as his scapegoat.

Gafni said that Litzman “is the best minister of health” Israel has ever had.