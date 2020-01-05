Blue and White slams Netanyahu: A felon on the run appoints suspect

Blue and White slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday after news of his decision to appoint Likud MK David Bitan to the position of Agriculture Minister broke out.Netanyahu is unable to keep the position due to him being indicted and Bitan too is expected to face an impending indictment for bribery, money laundering, fraud, breach of trust and tax offenses. Calling Netanyahu “a felon on the run from the law” Blue and White said he now “appoints a man suspected of bribery to be in charge of food prices for all of us.”Netanyahu’s government, Blue and White said, “is turning into a criminal group.”