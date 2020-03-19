Blue and White won’t speak with Netanyahu until the Knesset opens

MK Ofer Shelach (Blue and White) told the press on Thursday his party will no longer speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or the Likud party until the Knesset is reopened.



Earlier on Thursday, Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn walked away from a remote briefing on the novel coronavirus situation in the country due to the fact such briefings, in his view, should be done at the Knesset in front of a committee which can oversee what the administration is doing.



Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein instructed the Knesset to close due to the COVID-19 epedmic. On Wednesday, MK Offer Cassif (Hadash) slammed the decision, saying no other parliament in the world closed due to the virus.