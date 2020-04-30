Blue and white MKs to donate 20% of their salaries

Blue and White Knesset members will donate 20% of their salaries starting this April, according to a press release on behalf of the party sent on Thursday.



In addition, party leader Benny Gantz informed the Knesset he has no intention to reside in the alternative prime minister's residency and will continue living in his current home.



The alternative lodging was included in the coalition agreement between Blue and White and Likud and is meant to solve the issue of where the prime minister who is currently not serving should reside while the other is in Balfour.



The party will promote further cuts to ministers' salaries, as well as those of other office holders during the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the release stated.