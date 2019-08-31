Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bolsonaro: Merkel conversation reaffirms Brazil sovereignty over Amazon

By REUTERS
August 31, 2019 00:58
Brazilian President Bolsonaro said he had a productive conversation on Friday regarding fires in the Amazon with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which reaffirmed Brazil's sovereignty over the world's largest rainforest.


Bolsonaro said on Twitter that satellite data showed fires in Brazil were down from January to August compared to the same period a year ago, but presented no evidence. The country's space research agency data shows that fires are up 77% in Brazil from Jan. 1 to Aug. 29, compared with the same period a year ago.


