Bolton reminds Kim of missile pledge after North Korea warns of 'new road'

US national security adviser John Bolton reminded North Korea on Tuesday of its leader's pledge to President Donald Trump not to resume launches of intercontinental-range missiles after Pyongyang conducted its fourth short-range missile test in less than two weeks and warned is might pursue "a new road."

Trump and his administration have played down the series of short-range tests since July 25 and on Tuesday US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the United States would not overreact and would keep the door open to talks.

Bolton told Fox News Channel the testing appeared aimed at getting the short-range missiles fully operational and Trump was keeping a close eye on developments.

"The president and Kim Jong Un have an understanding that Kim Jong Un is not going to launch longer range, intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and so I think the president is watching this very very carefully."

North Korea fired short-range missiles into the sea off its east coast for the fourth time in less than two weeks on Tuesday, while criticizing US-South Korean military drills and deployment of high-tech weapons.

It has warned the drills could derail dialog and of a possible end to its freeze of nuclear and long-range missile tests in place since 2017, which Trump has repeatedly held up as evidence of the success of more than a year of engagement with Kim.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was committed to diplomacy and Pyongyang has given Washington until the year-end to soften its policy of sanctions and political pressure aimed at pressing Kim to give up his nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

