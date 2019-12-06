Patrick Air Force Base says all clear after bomb threat

"The all clear has been given for Patrick AFB. Security Forces, EOD and the Fire Department have determined there is no credible threat to the area at this time," the Patrick Air Force Base in Florida tweeted on Friday following a bomb threat.Authorities evacuated the area as they were investigating, the base tweeted.The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at the Naval Air Station Pensacola. A member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspected shooter.