June 12 2018
|
Sivan, 29, 5778
|
Border Police thwarts knife-holding Palestinian at Cave of the Patriarchs

By JPOST.COM STAFF
June 12, 2018 01:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Border Police officers arrested a Palestinian man who attempted to enter the Cave of the Patriarchs on Monday night concealing a knife, Border Police spokesperson stated.

Monday night is Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power) in Islamic tradition, because of that Muslim worshipers are able to pray in the entire space of the Cave of the Patriarchs.

The Hebron resident was asked by border police to remove his coat, when he did so the knife fell to the ground, he was taken for further questioning.


