UK Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson is set to lead the country's government again, exit polls suggested after the voting booths closed late Thursday night.He received a landslide of a majority in votes with 368 to the Labour Party leader's Jeremy Corbyn's 191. That's an 86% lead.The poll was presented by BBC news.The elections are the first following Theresa May's attempts to get her Brexit deal through the Houses of Parliament, which failed and caused her to fall out of her position as prime minister. This led to Boris Johnson's rise to the position of prime minister. After several attempts to pass his newly-negotiated Brexit deal, he secured an election these elections in the beginning of November.The Conservative Party's main campaign focused on getting Brexit done.Jewish voters tended to be in favor of Boris Johnson and significantly opposed a government led by Jeremy Corbyn, who has been accused along with his party of rampant antisemitism.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.