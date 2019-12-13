The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Boris Johnson wins by landslide - exit polls

The prime minister will continue to serve in the same position, it may seem.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 13, 2019 00:16
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions during a news conference at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions during a news conference at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
UK Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson is set to lead the country's government again, exit polls suggested after the voting booths closed late Thursday night.
He received a landslide of a majority in votes with 368 to the Labour Party leader's Jeremy Corbyn's 191. That's an 86% lead.
The poll was presented by BBC news.
The elections are the first following Theresa May's attempts to get her Brexit deal through the Houses of Parliament, which failed and caused her to fall out of her position as prime minister. This led to Boris Johnson's rise to the position of prime minister. After several attempts to pass his newly-negotiated Brexit deal, he secured an election these elections in the beginning of November.
The Conservative Party's main campaign focused on getting Brexit done.
Jewish voters tended to be in favor of Boris Johnson and significantly opposed a government led by Jeremy Corbyn, who has been accused along with his party of rampant antisemitism.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags UK Elections Labour party Conservative Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fighting antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Note: The immunity election By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word - From rotting bananas to Auschwitz art By LIAT COLLINS
Paul Packer President Trump deserves our thanks for combating antisemitism By PAUL PACKER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by