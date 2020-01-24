Bulgaria set to expel two Russian diplomats over espionage

SOFIA - Bulgaria is likely to expel two Russian diplomats over spying allegations, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said on Friday."We have received the letters from the prosecutors with the allegations," said Zaharieva. "We will undertake the actions that we are obliged to undertake and will most probably declare them 'persona non grata'."Zaharieva said she would summon the Russian ambassador.Prosecutors had said on Friday that the Russians were engaged in espionage but could not be charged due to diplomatic immunity