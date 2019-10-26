Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bus full of children catches fire in central Israel, no injuries reported

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 26, 2019 11:29
A bus transporting children caught fire on Highway 1 in central Israel. Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene reported that none of the passengers, including 45 girls as young as 10 years old and a number of adults, did not need medical treatment.


