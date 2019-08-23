California train derails, 22 injured

Aug 23 - A light-rail passenger train derailed in Sacramento, California late Thursday night, injuring 22 people, officials said.



Two people suffered moderate injuries and the other 20 were "walking wounded," a Sacramento Fire Department representative said on Twitter.It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });