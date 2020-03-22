The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Canada coronavirus death toll jumps almost 50% to 19 in less than a day

By REUTERS  
MARCH 22, 2020 17:36
The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped almost 50% percent to 19 in less than a day, according to official figures released by the federal government on Sunday.
Ottawa said late on Saturday that 13 people had died from the respiratory illness caused by the virus, but by 9 a.m. ET (1300 GMT) on Sunday that number had grown to 19. The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,302 from 1,099, with a further 69 people listed as probably suffering from the highly contagious virus.Canada has already closed its borders to all but essential travel, announced a C$27 billion aid package for the most affected by the health crisis and is urging people to practice self-isolation.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Saturday that "Canadians need to understand this isn't about two weeks of social distancing. This is about months of social distancing."
Nova Scotia on Sunday became the latest of Canada's 10 provinces to declare a state of emergency, closing its borders to non-residents and threatening to arrest those who did not practice self-distancing.
Premier Stephen McNeil told a news conference that despite warnings to avoid meeting in large groups, people were flocking to provincial parks and other common areas.
"We are dealing with a deadly virus and this behavior is unacceptable," he said.
30 Israeli Navy soldiers evacuated from Germany on IAF plane
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 05:55 PM
Health Ministry cancels nurse licensing exams due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 05:27 PM
US airlines to get $50 billion coronavirus loan package
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 04:58 PM
Eden Alene will represent Israel in the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 04:19 PM
Netanyahu to economic team: 'Submit a new plan within 48 hours'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 03:38 PM
Justice Minister halts collections due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 03:22 PM
Premature baby diagnosed as having coronavirus in Shaare Zedek
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 02:57 PM
Iraq extends curfew in Baghdad to contain coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 02:48 PM
Coronavirus: President's House security personnel enter isolation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/22/2020 02:42 PM
Palestinian PM orders those in West Bank to self-isolate for 14 days
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 02:05 PM
Kosovo authorities reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 01:23 PM
Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 01:04 PM
Ambassadors in Israel, FM coordinate international efforts
Oman bans public gatherings, shuts currency exchange stores
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:46 PM
Worldwide coronavirus deaths exceed 13,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/22/2020 12:43 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by