Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

China, asked about Bidens, says no intention to intervene in U.S. affairs

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 11:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday China had no intention of intervening in U.S. domestic affairs when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Beijing investigate his Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular news briefing.

The Republican president, the subject of an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. Congress for asking Ukraine's president to investigate the Bidens, last week suggested that Beijing "start an investigation" into the 2020 presidential hopeful and his son Hunter, who had business interests in China.



Trump has said Biden and his son are "corrupt" but has shown no evidence to back that up. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
Police say 77 people arrested in Hong Kong for anti-mask law violations

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings