Chinese citizen found dead at Ashdod Harbor

A Chinese citizen was found dead in the waters at Ashdod Harbor on Friday night, police spokesperson reported.

The man fell to the waters at the Chinese section of the harbor and police divers were called to the scene. They were able to locate him and he was announced dead by a medical team on the site.



The investigation is still ongoing.

