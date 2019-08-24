Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Chinese citizen found dead at Ashdod Harbor

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 24, 2019 00:20
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Chinese citizen was found dead in the waters at Ashdod Harbor on Friday night, police spokesperson reported. 


The man fell to the waters at the Chinese section of the harbor and police divers were called to the scene. They were able to locate him and he was announced dead by a medical team on the site. 
 
The investigation is still ongoing.   


