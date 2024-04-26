Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank missile in Mount Dov area

An Israeli citizen was killed as a result of anti-tank missiles fired at the Mount Dov area on the night between Thursday to Friday, the military announced on Friday.

The military added the citizen was doing infrastructure work in the area.

During the night, IAF jets attacked Hezbollah targets, among which were a weapons storage facility and a launcher, in the Cheba area of southern Lebanon, the military further stated.

In addition, jets struck a Hezbollah operational infrastructure in the Kfarchouba area and a military compound in the Ain El Tineh area of southern Lebanon.

Forces also responded with fire to remove a threat in the area, the military concluded.