Classes will resume as normal for students located in the area of Ashkelon, according to a municipality spokeswoman."On this occasion, I would like to thank the hundred of volunteers, the youth, security and rescue forces, municipality workers and everyone who took part in the [ensuring the safety of the population during the last round of rockets], who donated and worked around the clock [regarding the barrage]," said Mayor Tomer Glam.In addition to the Ashkelon announcement, the Municipality of the Eshkol Regional Council informed the southern public of their intentions to continue classes as regularly scheduled, and informed parents of students to return to normal schedule.The Council informed the region that they are hoping for "happy and quiet days ahead."The last southern region to announce their intention to return to regularly scheduled classes was the Sderot region."After assessing the situation... [the municipality] has decided that tomorrow there will be studies in Sderot and the surrounding areas," the municipality of Sderot said.