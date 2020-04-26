Controversial Labor vote under way

Among the 3,840 Labor activists eligible to cast ballots in Sunday's Labor convention, 1341 already cast ballots in the first hour of online voting, which will continue until 8pm.The Labor activists are expected to vote in favor of the party entering Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition, despite promises from Labor leader Amir Peretz that he would not take the party into a Netayahu-led government.An internal Labor court rejected a petition from Labor MK Merav Michaeli to postpone the vote because it was called too hastily and not enough of the activists were aware of it. Michaeli, who opposes entering the government, also protested that the vote asks activists whether they are in favor of an agreement Peretz reached with Blue and White and not about entering a government that will initially be led by Netanyahu.Michaeli’s lawyers wrote that Blue and White’s coalition deals with both Likud and Labor must be presented to Labor members before they vote. The lawyers also asked for the voting to be overseen by a retired judge, with representatives from both camps as observers.A spokeswoman for Michaeli said she was already aware of improprieties in the voting.