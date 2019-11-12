Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Damages to industry in southern Israel said to be roughly 92 mil nis

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 21:10
Breaking news

The Manufacturers Association of Israel estimates that the damages suffered by Israeli industry at the south of the country in the wake of Tuesday’s rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip are roughly 92 million nis [$26 million], a press report by the MAI said on Tuesday.

Due to the Tuesday decision by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett a state of heightened alertness was declared in the Home Front as well. Meaning that workers in central Israel also opted to stay home and not risk the commute to work. The MAI said they do not include in this estimate damages suffered by companies in central Israel and that the true cost is higher.


