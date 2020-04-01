The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Defense Ministry to buy 35 million masks from Sderot factory

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2020 10:24
The Sion company in Sderot will produce about 35 million face masks for the Defense Ministry after Defense Minister Naftali Bennett ordered the ministry to increase local production of medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.
About 11 million of the masks will be produced by the end of April and about 5.5 million N95 masks will be produced as part of the deal as well.
The production of the advanced masks was made possible after the Defense Ministry helped import a special machine for production, the only one of its kind in the country.
"Manufacturers of medical equipment in Israel have advanced capabilities and excellent production skills, that we have worked to strengthen since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. These are essential lines," said Avi Dadon, the head of the Procurement and Production Directorate. "The Procurement and Production Directorate works all year round to place preference on Israeli procurement, with an emphasis on the periphery. This is a mission for us to continue to act for the good of the industry even in hard times such as these."
Israel Police arrest Haredim at synagogue in Modiin Illit
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 10:33 AM
Rouhani: US had opportunity to apologize, lift sanctions amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 10:22 AM
Europe to launch coronavirus contact tracing app initiative
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 10:08 AM
350 IDF teachers caring for children of Israeli doctors
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 10:03 AM
US, South Korea scramble to seal defense cost-sharing deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:43 AM
Coronavirus patients in Israel spike to 5,591 - 97 in serious condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 08:41 AM
Kinneret water level rises by 1.5 cm in 24 hours, 36 cm to upper red line
Germany reports 5,453 additional coronavirus cases, 149 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:23 AM
MDA's drive-through coronavirus testing to open in Ashdod, Rahat
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 08:04 AM
China begins reporting asymptomatic coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 07:31 AM
US Two locally employed staff at foreign missions died of the coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 04:46 AM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits southern Idaho – EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 03:22 AM
El Salvador confirms country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 02:31 AM
Pentagon: Coronavirus outbreak on carrier doesn't warrant evacuation
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 02:22 AM
Accountant-General closes a billion-dollar deal for the next 100 years
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 01:13 AM
