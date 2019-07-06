Israel Democratic Party: Ehud Barak reveals anti-Netanyahu alliance

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak arives before delivering a statement in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2019.
Former prime minister Ehud Barak told The Jerusalem Post the English name of his new political party on Saturday evening: the Israel Democratic Party.
"The State of Israel is facing a total dismantlement of the Israeli democracy," Barak said. "It is a strategic threat not smaller than the Iranian threat."
"The decision for every single one of us is between a State of Netanyahu or a State of Israel," he continued. "Between the destruction of the Israeli democracy, intentional damage to the rule of law, the court of law and the Israeli Police, between the total trampling of the Israeli statehood and solidarity — and the Jewish democratic state that Israel should, may and can be."
"Now is the time to return the hope and the courage to Israel, to unite and to restore Israel to sanity," Barak continued.
The party will begin a digital campaign on Sunday with billboards and street signs saying "State of Netanyahu or State of Israel."
Barak's party, since the announcement that he would be rejoining politics for the upcoming elections, was said to be an "anti-Netanyahu" party, giving way to the new slogan.
"I know Netanyahu, and he has come to the end of his path,” Barak said at a news conference in Tel Aviv after he announced that he would be creating a new political party.
When the Post
turned to Barak's spokespeople for a translation of the party name, they originally said, "Democratic Israel."
However, Barak personally overrode the decision of his advisors for the name and corrected it to "Israel Democratic Party."
