Democrats subpoena U.S. Energy Secretary Perry in Trump impeachment probe

Congressional Democrats issued a subpoena for U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday over his role in President Donald Trump's effort to get Ukraine's president to investigate a political rival.



"Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President,” the chairman of three House of Representatives committees leading the probe wrote in a letter to Perry.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });