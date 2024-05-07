IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in six locations in Lebanon

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked Hezbollah military buildings on Tuesday in several areas in southern Lebanon, including in Blida, Maroun al-Ras, Yaron, and Al-Hiyam.

In addition, Hezbollah infrastructure was attacked in the Kfar Hamam area, alongside a mobile launch site of the organization in the Ayta ash Shab area in southern Lebanon.

Earlier Tuesday, two aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon towards the north of the country were identified. One of them was intercepted by the air defense fighters; minor damage was caused, and there were no casualties.