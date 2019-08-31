Dorian strengthens into category 4 hurricane

Dorian strengthened into an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, the US National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

Dorian was located about 400 miles (645 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 km/h), the Miami based weather forecaster said.

