Due to 'national interest', Gamliel's Russian meeting kept under wraps

Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Tuesday and said that “due to a sense of national responsibility, and at the request of Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] I will not expand on the meeting’s content.”Gamliel called Bodganov “one of the greatest friends Israel has in the world.” He in turn thanked the minister and said he is sure that the visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Israel will be “a very important step in the [further] development of the relations between our two countries.”