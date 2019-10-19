Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

EU Commission: up to UK to inform of next steps as soon as possible

By REUTERS
October 19, 2019 17:44
BRUSSELS - The European Commission said Britain must now inform the EU executive of its next steps as soon as possible after a key vote on the latest Brexit deal did not take place on Saturday.

"@EU_Commission takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called #Letwin Amendment meaning that the #WithdrawalAgreement itself was not put to vote today," a Commission spokeswoman tweeted."It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible."


