June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
EU set to impose extra tariffs on U.S. imports from July

By REUTERS
June 6, 2018 13:12
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



BRUSSELS - The European Union should start applying additional import duties on selected US imports from July in response to US tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminum, the European Commission said on Wednesday.



EU members have given broad support to a European Commission plan to set duties on 2.8 billion euros ($3.3 billion) of US exports in response to what is sees as illegal action by Washington.

"The Commission expects to conclude the relevant procedure in coordination with member states before the end of June so that the new duties start applying in July," Commissioner Maros Sefcovic told a news conference.


