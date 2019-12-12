Eastern bloc countries threaten to wreck EU's climate change initiative

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic were threatening on Thursday to wreck the European Union's new push for climate neutrality by 2050.The 27 EU national leaders will meet in Brussels and push to agree to put their bloc on net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, luring the reluctant eastern member states with extra money to transform their economies.Hungary's government said on Thursday it had some conditions before it back could a new EU climate commitment, including a demand that the bloc recognize that nuclear power will help in the fight against climate change.Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, told a press conference that Hungary wanted EU guarantees that a climate deal would not lead to price hikes in the energy and food sectors, and that costs would born by big polluters.