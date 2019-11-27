Edelstein takes crack at solving coalition crisis

Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein summoned the coalition negotiating teams of Likud and Blue and White to an emergency meeting at his office Wednesday afternoon in an effort to mediate an end to the political stalemate.This will be the first meeting of the official teams of Likud and Blue and White in more than a week.Edelstein told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday that he is working in every way possible to promote a unity government. "The time has come for a responsible adult who will prevent a third election."Edelstein also met on Wednesday with Blue and White MK Moshe Ya'alon.Edelstein is expected to discuss with the teams a proposoal of a compromise by which Netanayhu would remain prime minister for another five to six months followed by Gantz for two years and then the leader of Likud for the remaining one and a half years.