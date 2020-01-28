Edelstein will not be in discussion regarding the immunity committee

Speaker of the Knesset Yuli Edelstein will not participate in discussions to be held today in the Knesset regarding forming the committee dealing with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's immunity request. Edelstein will not lead the discussion nor will he participate in the vote.Edelstein told sources in the Knesset that he warned from the start that all discussions on the matter of the immunity at this time will become election propaganda. "I have conducted myself with all the necessary formalities, but that doesn't mean I have to take part in forbidden propaganda by the opposition done on the Knesset's time," He said.