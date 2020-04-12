Education Ministry resists calls to cancel summer vacation completely
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 12, 2020 10:56
The Education Ministry is resisting calls by the Finance and Health Ministries and the National Security Council to cancel summer vacation completely this year, according to Channel 12 news.
Instead, Education Minister Rafi Peretz says that studies should continue in July but that there should still be a vacation in August, as so far only two and a half weeks of school have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
