Ehud Barak warns against Trump-Rouhani meeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 08:20
Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak warned against a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani that could happen in the coming weeks, according to Trump.

"It's a red light for all of us, which warns against Netanyahu's overdependence on President Trump and the sharp turnarounds in his stances," Barak claimed.Barak also used the US-North Korea relations as an example, "In North Korea, we saw war threats that ended in hugs, a dead end in negotiations, hugs again, and then the story repeats all over again. The same could happen with Iran."

"If the Trump administration continues to implement its plan to withdraw from the Middle East, Israel will face more complex challenges. Mainly in stopping the precise missile project for Hezbollah and the Iranian establishment in Syria," Barak warned.

Barak did not fail to attack Netanyahu's policies and claimed that "Today, Netanyahu is increasingly dependent on Trump's mood, as already demonstrated in the affair with the two congresswomen [Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib] and the deterioration of relations with the Democratic Party and the Jewish community."


