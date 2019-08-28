Eitan Shnerb, injured in Dolev attack, to be released from hospital

Eitan Shnerb who was injured in a terrorist attack on Friday in Dolev, will be released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a statement by the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital. Eitan's daughter, Rina, was killed in the attack.





The IDF stated that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted at the Ein Buvin spring and remotely detonated when the family approached.

Eitan was injured moderately and his son Dvir was severely injured in the attack. Dvir is still under treatment.

