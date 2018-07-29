Erdogan: Turkey will stand its ground faced with U.S. sanctions

Breaking news.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will stand its ground after US President Donald Trump threatened to slap sanctions on Ankara if it does not free an American pastor, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Sunday.
The United States would be losing a strong and sincere partner if it does not change this attitude, Erdogan was quoted as saying by TRT Haber and other media.
Andrew Brunson, who was transferred to house arrest this week after 21 months of detention in a Turkish prison, has worked in Turkey for more than two decades.
Brunson has been accused of supporting the group Ankara says was behind a failed military coup in 2016 and Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The pastor, who has denied the charges, faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty.