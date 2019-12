Eritrea in his 20s who was stabbed in a fight in Tel Aviv on Thursday, November 5, has died from his wounds.The young man was stabbed on the night in the Hatikva neighborhood of the city, and police arrested four suspects yesterday for the murder. Three of the suspects were charged, and the fourth was released on Friday, November 6.All the details of the charges or suspects still remain unclear.Another Eritrean man was also stabbed in south Tel Aviv and was moderately injured.