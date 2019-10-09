European Jewish Congress condemns Synagogue shooting, express concern

The European Jewish Congress has expressed its great concern and condemnation after two were killed in a shooting near a synagogue while the Jewish community was observing Yom Kippur in the eastern Germany city of Halle.



“We are relieved that an even greater tragedy was avoided because of the security around the synagogue which apparently took measures to ensure that the attacker was not able to enter into the premises,” Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the EJC, said. “However, that Jews observing one of the holiest days of the year were targeted for death should send shock waves in Germany and beyond.”“We need to do more to guarantee these types of attacks do not happen again, by combating radicalization, creating tougher law enforcement measures and putting more resources into educating towards tolerance.”



Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.”



The European Jewish Congress is the representative organization of European Jewry.



