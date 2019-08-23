Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Three seriously wounded from explosive device in West Bank

The reports claim that a 46-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and another 18-year-old girl were injured.

By
August 23, 2019 11:18
1 minute read.
A view from Dolev settlement towards the area where the explosion occurred in Ein Bubin

A view from Dolev settlement towards the area where the explosion occurred in Ein Bubin. (photo credit: TPS)

A father and his two adult children  were seriously injured on Friday after a grenade was thrown at them from a car near the spring of Ein Bubin near the Israeli settlement of Dolev in the West Bank.

Magen David Adom rescue services said that a 46 year-old and 21 year-old man were seriously injured and an 18 year-old woman was critically injured. The two men were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem for medical treatment by helicopter while the woman was treated on the spot.

MDA paramedic Shlomo Pearl was quoted as saying that the scene was “horrifying” and that the 46 year old man was fully conscious and suffered wounds to his upper body, the 20 year old suffered injuries to his torso and the woman had multi system trauma.

“We administered initial medical checks and provided  them with life saving treatment which included stopping bleeding and medications. We evacuated the 46 year old and the 20 year old man via the MICU and evacuated them to a military helicopter that landed close by, which took them to the hospital. The teenager is being treated at the scene by our paramedics and IDF medical forces,” Pearl said.

Security forces and a helicopter were dispatched and were combing the area for the terrorist who is believed to have fled the scene in a white car.

Following the attack residents of Dolev were asked to remain in their homes.

This is a developing story.


Related Content

August 23, 2019
Expert: Blue and White Could ‘Become History’ after Israeli Election

By TARA KAVALER/THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings