Three seriously wounded from explosive device in West Bank

A father and his two adult children were seriously injured on Friday after a grenade was thrown at them from a car near the spring of Ein Bubin near the Israeli settlement of Dolev in the West Bank.



Magen David Adom rescue services said that a 46 year-old and 21 year-old man were seriously injured and an 18 year-old woman was critically injured. The two men were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem for medical treatment by helicopter while the woman was treated on the spot. MDA paramedic Shlomo Pearl was quoted as saying that the scene was “horrifying” and that the 46 year old man was fully conscious and suffered wounds to his upper body, the 20 year old suffered injuries to his torso and the woman had multi system trauma.



“We administered initial medical checks and provided them with life saving treatment which included stopping bleeding and medications. We evacuated the 46 year old and the 20 year old man via the MICU and evacuated them to a military helicopter that landed close by, which took them to the hospital. The teenager is being treated at the scene by our paramedics and IDF medical forces,” Pearl said.



Security forces and a helicopter were dispatched and were combing the area for the terrorist who is believed to have fled the scene in a white car.



Following the attack residents of Dolev were asked to remain in their homes.



This is a developing story.





