Female terrorist shot dead after stabbing attempt

The woman attempted to stab a police officer at Qalandiya crossing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 09:25
Israeli security forces stand at the site where an Israeli was killed in a stabbing attack

Israeli security forces stand at the site where an Israeli was killed in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

A female terrorist was shot dead on Wednesday after she attempted to stab a police officer at the Qalandiya crossing near Jerusalem. 

After being shot the woman was provided with medical aid by MDA paramedics on the scene and taken to Hadassah University Hospital where she was announced dead.  
 



