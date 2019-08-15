Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Final decision? Latest report indicates Israel will bar Tlaib and Omar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 15, 2019 15:04
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN). (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT)

Interior Minister Arye Deri has decided on Thursday not to allow pro-BDS congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) to enter Israel. The two congresswomen were expected to arrive on Friday, Channel 12 reported.

The report stated although Deri has made this determination, the formal decision is currently going through the process of official approval, including the consideration by other parties and factors.

Despite many voices calling to allow the two to enter the country, Deri has reportedly decided to disregard them and proceed with the ban.

The interior minister is responsible for granting visas into the country and would most likely consult the prime minister on this diplomatic issue.


